DeepOcean has big plans for Island Offshore vessel after major conversion Written by Nick Blenkey









Mystery solved. Oslo-headquartered subsea specialist DeepOcean is the company taking Island Offshore’s Island Condor on a long-term charter that will commence in the third quarter this year after the vessel emerges from an extensive conversion (see earlier story).

DeepOcean has big plans for the vessel, which will be renamed Island Ocean after its upgrade to a multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV).

The 2014-built vessel, which will be equipped with a 150-tonne crane, will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

As part of the conversion process, the vessel will undergo an extension of approximately 11 meters. Additionally, dual ROV hangars will be installed (as will a state-of-the-art ROV launch and recovery system), the superstructure will be extended, the DP system will be upgraded, and a large battery pack will be installed. An active front-end system will also be implemented, enabling the transfer of redundant energy to the battery pack.

“Re-use of existing tonnage is more environmentally friendly than building a new vessel, and adding battery power is an efficient way of reducing CO2-emissions and operating costs,” says DeepOcean CEO Øyvind Mikaelsen. “We are dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint from offshore operations and choose to collaborate with shipowners who can support this effort.”

The Island Ocean will be equipped with two Schilling HD x WROV systems for 3,000 meters water depth from DeepOcean’s fleet, together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure.

“Our forte is subsea services,” says Mikaelson. “Specialist subsea engineering competence and tools coupled with cost-effective work platforms, such as this MPSV, are enablers to conduct the subsea work and create value for operators of offshore energy infrastructure. We are experiencing increased demand for our services, which is why we are adding to our fleet of chartered vessels.”