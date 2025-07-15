Dana Otterson James is new RIX president and CEO

Benicia, Calif.-based RIX Industries has named Dana Otterson James as its new president and CEO. A longtime member of the RIX team, she steps into the role with a vision for building on the company’s 147-year legacy while laying the foundation for future growth and innovation.

The company’s commercial marine offerings include high pressure compression and gas generation solutions for marine environments. A provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Navy for over 120 years, its naval market solutions include specialized systems for shipboard fuel cell power applications, gas generation, and naval aviation ground support, engineered for increased reliability and reduced complexity.

“As we move into a period of dynamic change and unprecedented opportunity, I’m honored to lead RIX Industries into its next chapter,” said Otterson James. “Our history of reliability and ingenuity will serve as the springboard for a future built on collaboration, advanced technology, and customer-focused partnership and subsequent solutions.”

With a growth mindset and a demonstrated knowledge of the company, Otterson James ]is focused on strengthening RIX’s position as a trusted partner in the marine, defense, medical, and industrial markets, and a has already begun expanding the executive team to support the company’s strategic goals. Recent appointments include a chief technology officer, chief information & supply chain officer, director of advanced development, and director of supply chain.

“RIX has always been defined by a spirit of problem-solving and performance,” Otterson James says. “Our investments in people and technology will ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while honoring the trust they have placed in us for effective, collaborative solutions.”