Damen Galati cuts steel for latest BC Ferries Island Class vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania has cut steel on the third vessel in a series of four Island Class ferries on order for Canada’s BC Ferries. At the same time, another vessel in the series reached the grand block assembly stage of construction at the shipyard. The vessels, based on Damen’s double-ended 8117 E3 Ferry, will be the first fully electric ferries to sail in the BC Ferries fleet, following previous hybrid-electric Island Class vessels. They will bring the total number of Damen vessels operated by BC Ferries to ten.

BC Ferries’ fully electric vessels are a critical part of the company’s broader strategy to reduce corporate emissions by 2030. The four new electric ferries will contribute to this goal by eliminating approximately 10,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.The ferries carry Damen’s in-house E3 notation, which stands for Environmentally Friendly, Efficient in Operation, and Economically Viable.

The Damen Galati steel cutting ceremony was attended by David Tolman, BC Ferries’ program manager for the Island Class series of vessels, as well as BC Ferries’ on-site team. Representatives from Damen, including Damen Shipyards group chairman Kommer Damen, were also in attendance.

“It is a pleasure to attend this milestone event, together with our client,” said Kommer Damen. “The long-standing relationship we have with BC Ferries is a prime example of how Damen works to support its customers. BC Ferries operates a number of Damen Ferries, based on proven standard designs, and adapted to their evolving needs. The vessels we are building demonstrate increasing sustainability. Previously, we have delivered hybrid propulsion vessels, already representing a step towards lower emissions. These fully electric ferries prepare the ground for zero emissions operations, bringing BC Ferries’ efficiency goals within reach.”

Ed Hooper, executive director of shipbuilding at BC Ferries, said, “Reaching the steel cutting and grand block assembly milestones for two of our four new Island Class vessels is a great signal of the progress being made towards welcoming these new electric vessels into our fleet. Each stage of construction brings us closer to delivering cleaner, quieter, and more efficient vessels that align with our commitment to serving coastal communities.”

In addition to the vessels, Damen is also providing BC Ferries with the charging towers that the ferries will use to recharge their batteries between services, as passengers are embarking and disembarking.

Able to transport up to 390 passengers and 47 vehicles, the four ferries will operate between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island and Campbell River and Quadra Island, entering service by 2027.

Damen Shipyards Galati currently has six fully electric ferries under contract for Canada; the four Island Class vessels, plus two ferries for the City of Toronto.