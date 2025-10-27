Curtin Maritime repowers Debra C tug with Mitsubishi S12R-Y3

Covington, La.-based Laborde Products distributor Windward Power has completed a repower of the tugboat M/V Debra C, replacing its Cat 3508 engine with a Mitsubishi S12R-Y3 rated at 1,100 hp at 1,800 rpm. The 144-foot by 34-foot by 13.7-foot vessel, owned and operated by Long Beach, Calif.-based Curtin Maritime, was built in 1971 and is powered by two EMD 16-645 E2 main engines producing a combined 3,900 horsepower.

The repower involved more than a simple engine replacement. Windward Power selected the Mitsubishi S12R-Y3 for its compatibility with the Debra C’s long-haul Mid-Atlantic operations. The engine, rated at 1,100 hp at 1,800 rpm, is designed to provide consistent torque and ease of maintenance. For vessels operating in coastal waters—where shifting tides, heavy traffic and variable weather can strain equipment—reliability and serviceability remain key considerations.

“On the Debra C, the S12R-Y3 gave us exactly what we needed,” said Gary Eleniefsky, vice president of Windward Power. “And that is dependable power and a clean install. Since commissioning, uptime has been consistent, and our service plan keeps the vessel on schedule without surprises.”

“Reliability is everything out here,” said Capt. James Martins of the M/V Debra C. “These Mitsubishi engines keep us moving without any headaches.”

The Debra C repower highlights the growing presence of Mitsubishi engines on the East Coast, combining mechanical durability with the advantage of a local distributor who knows the region’s waters and schedules.