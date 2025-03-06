Cummins gains AIP for methanol-ready marine engines

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) says that it has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV for its methanol-ready QSK60 IMO II and IMO III engines, available from 2000 – 2,700 hp (1,491 – 2.013 kW).

Received in June 2024, the AIP validates Cummins retrofittable methanol dual-fuel solution for the global marine market, ensuring it meets the highest standards of safety and performance.

Following extensive field testing, Cummins plans to launch the retrofit kits post-2028 to align with market demand and infrastructure readiness. These kits will be particularly suited for diesel-electric systems that can be integrated with a battery, optimizing efficiency and sustainability.

As set out by Cummins in November 2023, this project — with its focus on the conversion of existing engine installations — offers a seamless transition between present and future builds of new, cleaner technology ships.

“Using a retrofittable solution dismisses the need for a major vessel overhaul and creates an immediate positive impact on carbon-emissions reduction,” said Dawn Wehr, executive director – strategy, product planning & digital at Cummins. “With our continual work on developing solutions for other alcohol fuels, including ethan,ol, we are committed to providing solutions that work for different operations and fuel infrastructure availabilities to ensure ease of adoption.

“This approval builds on the August 2023 announcement that permits the use of renewal diesel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), in all of our high horsepower engines. By leveraging renewable diesels, like HVO, in these dual fuel solutions, customers will be able to make significant strides in the journey to zero carbon emissions.

“Cummins is committed to delivering innovative power solutions to the marine industry,” said Gbile Adewunmi, vice president of industrial markets – power systems business at Cummins. “Through partnerships with our customers, we can drive solutions that meet application requirements, sustainability targets, as well as bridge the longer-term goal of zero emissions. This announcement is a strong example of the investment and technology advancements Cummins is making to further our Destination Zero strategy.”