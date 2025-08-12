Crowley’s fourth Avance class vessel sets sail

Crowley’s latest Avance class ship, Torogoz, began its inaugural commercial service on August 12, departing from Port Everglades, Fla., to serve Central America. The vessel’s commencement is a capstone on the company’s initiation of the four-vessel, Avance class containership fleet.

With a capacity of 1,400 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), including 300 refrigerated containers, the ship is specifically designed and equipped to quickly and frequently deliver cargo, including apparel, fresh produce, food products, pharmaceuticals and textiles, between the U.S. and El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Torogoz, like the other Avance class vessels, is powered by lower-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG), advancing the company’s next era of faster, frequent ocean shipping that reduces impacts at sea and at port.

“Bringing Torogoz into service to complete the landmark introduction of our Avance class fleet marks a major milestone in Crowley’s commitment to bringing efficient logistics solutions to customers in Central America and the Caribbean Basin,” said Vice President Claudia Kattan-Jordan, Crowley Logistics for Central America, Panama and Mexico. “Because of Torogoz’s capacity for diverse dry and refrigerated goods, Crowley can provide faster, high-capability service with reliability that is unmatched in the trade.”

The Torogoz follows the operation of its sister ships: Tiscapa, Quetzal and Copán. All four of the Avance class ships are named to honor the cultural aspects of Central America, where Crowley has operated shipping and logistics services for more than 60 years.

Torogoz, also known as a turquoise-browed motmot, is the national bird of El Salvador. Revered by Mayan and other Mesoamerican civilizations, the bird has likely lived on the continent for thousands of years and has long held spiritual significance in the region.