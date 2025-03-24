Crowley names Jenny Fuss its new CFO

Crowley has named Jenny Fuss as its chief financial officer, leading all of the company’s financial strategies and operations.

With more than 20 years of experience as an executive for global institutions, Fuss comes to the Crowley senior leadership team with extensive expertise in management and analysis using data-driven strategies to increaseprofitability and financial effectiveness.

“Jenny’s financial expertise and people-first approach to leadership will help drive high performance, profitability and enterprise transformation at Crowley,” said chairman and CEO Tom Crowley. “Her experience leading financial innovation in multiple organizations aligns well with our company’s long-term vision for customer-focused growth and our strategies to maximize economic value as a business.”

Before joining Crowley, Fuss was chief financial officer of Boart Longyear, a global mining services and equipment company, where she led cost-efficiency initiatives and successfully facilitated a financial restructuring during the company’s transition into a private company. Prior to that, Fuss served as divisional CFO and later vice president of global financial services and systems at Eaton Corporation, leading efficiency gains and digital transformation across Eaton’s global accounting operations. She also served 20 years in financial roles at Siemens.

“I have had three guiding principles throughout my career,” said Fuss. “The connectedness of business and finance, a problem-solving-first approach and the pursuit of new challenges. I’m excited to start this next chapter with Crowley and apply these principles to fiscal strategies that directly create long-term growth, value and success.”

Fuss holds an Advanced Certificate for Executives in Management, Innovation, and Technology (ACE) from MIT Sloan School of Management and a diploma in economics from FOM University of Applied Sciences for Economics and Management in Germany.