Crowley names Andrew Mueller VP government relations

Andrew Mueller has joined Crowley as vice president of government relations where he will be leading the company’s activities at the federal level with members of Congress and the Administration.

Mueller joins Crowley with more than 20 years experience in federal advocacy and in defense and national security. He most recently served as senior director of policy and international development for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, where he led active legislative proposals and programs that strategically served business operations and development activities for General Atomics technologies as well as foreign military sales, marketing and export licensing efforts for advanced naval systems.

“We’re excited to welcome Andrew as he joins Crowley’s government relations team where he will help direct our relationships and understanding of legislative and policy environments as well as engagements affecting the industry and the company,” said Crowley’s chief legal and risk officer, Parker Harrison. “He will be a great addition to vp of global government relations Clay Heil’s team to further advance our partnership with the government and military at home and abroad. Crowley’s supply chain solutions will be strengthened by Andrew’s expertise and leadership.”

Mueller earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He is a veteran, having served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during a two-decade military career.