Crowley invests in LNG-fueled microgrid at San Juan terminal

Crowley is enhancing the resiliency of its Isla Grande logistics terminal in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by installing a microgrid fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG). It says that the innovative energy system will provide a reliable power supply tailored to support the terminal’s daily operations, such as powering its terminal equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.

The microgrid will produce power that is more reliable, less expensive and cleaner than power generally delivered from the public grid, while sustaining Crowley’s ongoing contribution to the continuity of Puerto Rico’s supply chain.

“This LNG-fueled microgrid is a transformative investment that ensures our logistics terminal in San Juan can maintain seamless operations regardless of external conditions,” said Matt Jackson, vice president of advanced energy at Crowley. “It exemplifies our focus on delivering innovative energy solutions that enhance reliability and operational resilience for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the microgrid project advances Crowley’s long-term power reliability at its San Juan terminal while showcasing how its new microgrid service offering provides industrial or commercial operators with a highly resilient energy solution that delivers cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

Plans for the microgrid follow Crowley’s commencement of operation of American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged carrier to deliver LNG sourced from the U.S. mainland to the island. The company also delivers more than 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its LNG truck loading facility in Peñuelas.

Crowley has made more than $550 million in investments to advance trade in the commonwealth through LNG-fueled containerships and related port infrastructure for its shipping and logistics services at its Isla Grande Terminal in San Juan.