Crowley awards scholarships to two Cal Maritime cadets

Crowley reports that it has awarded California State University Maritime Academy cadets Erin Hulti and Natalie Pierotti its Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships, recognizing their achievements and interest in pursuing a career in the maritime industry. Each Cal Maritime cadet demonstrated the company’s values of integrity, sustainability and drive through their work and time spent on Crowley-managed vessels.

A junior from Astoria, Oregon, Hulti is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation. She has achieved the Dean’s List for academic achievement and currently serves as the student affairs director for the academy’s student government organization, ASCMA. Hulti recently completed a cadet shipping term aboard the Crowley-managed tanker American Endurance and expressed an eagerness to be a leadership example and resource for other women in the maritime industry.

Pierotti, a junior from San Francisco, California, is studying for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Cal Maritime. In addition to achieving the Dean’s List, Pierotti is a member of the women’s rugby team and serves as the academic training officer for the academy’s Second Engine Division. Pierotti,too, recently completed a cadet shipping term aboard the American Endurance, earning the engineer tankerman person in charge certification (PIC). After graduation, she aspires to be a third assistant engineer on a tanker before seeking a master’s degree in naval architecture.

To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Central America since 1984.