Crounse takes delivery of new towboat from Conrad

Paducah, Ky., headquartered Crounse Corporation has recently taken delivery of the 6,034-horsepower towboat M/V Alice. Named after the company’s first vessel that began operating in 1949, the M/V Alice was constructed by Conrad Shipyard, LLC, headquartered in Morgan City, La., and was delivered with a U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for Subchapter M compliance and EPA Tier 4 compliant main engines.

The M/V Alice is the second 6,034-horsepower vessel Conrad Shipyard has delivered to Crounse, following the M/V Sandra Holt, which was delivered in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome the M/V Alice to our growing vessel fleet and pleased to honor Mr. George P. Crounse and his family’s legacy with the naming of this vessel during our 75th Anniversary year,” said Crounse Corporation president and CEO Matt Ricketts. “I thank Conrad Shipyard and all of our vendor partners for executing another successful vessel construction project.”

Measuring 166 x 48 x 12 feet, the M/V Alice is powered by two General Electric (GE) Tier 4 diesel engines, which are coupled to Reintjes gears. The vessel also includes Cummins generators, a P.E. certified ship alarm system and advanced steering, navigation and interior electronics and components. The vessel is designed to accommodate up to 12 crew and guests.

“It is always rewarding to deliver a new vessel to a repeat customer like Crounse Corporation,” said Conrad Shipyard chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad. “The M/V Alice is representative of the quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service consistently delivered by our extraordinary shipbuilding team. We value Crounse’s continued confidence in Conrad Shipyard.”

Crounse Corporation operates a fleet of 38 towboats and over 1,100 barges and maintains offices in Paducah and Maysville, Ky.