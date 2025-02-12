Colonial Oil Industries christens new tug and barge

Colonial Oil Industries Inc. recently christened its newest tug and barge in a Savannah, Ga., ceremony held at sister company Colonial Terminals on the Savannah River.

The new tug, Soaring Eagle, built by Eymard Marine Construction & Repair, Harvey, La., and its barge, represent a strategic investment in the future of Colonial Oil’s marine fueling and towing capabilities.

Colonial Oil says that, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and engineered for optimized performance, the vessel embodies the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of maritime innovation. Its advanced design ensures operational efficiency, while the 32,000-barrel capacity barge has 12 compartments, four segregations and the ability to carry various fuels and cargoes.

“This new addition to our fleet symbolizes our vision for the future – one where technology, efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Bob Kenyon, president at Colonial Oil Industries and chief operating officer at Colonial Group. “As we continue to grow, this tug and barge will play a crucial role in expanding our marine capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

According to Kenyon, Colonial’ sMarine Division is a cornerstone of company operations as it ensures the seamless transportation of fuel products across strategic locations from Norfolk, Va., to Tampa, Fla. He says the addition of this new vessel strengthens the division’s ability to meet the demands of a dynamic market while maintaining Colonial Oil Industries’ reputation for excellence and reliability.

“The christening event underscored the significance of a milestone in Colonial Oil Industries’ ongoing mission to innovate and lead in the oil and maritime industries,” he said.