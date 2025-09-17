Coast Guard turns to Stealth for Mariner Credentialing Program modernization Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded Stealth Solutions Inc. a blanket purchase agreement to modernize the service’s Mariner Credentialing Program (MCP) information technology system

The Coast Guard notes that the MCP is essential to vetting and denying criminals access to critical maritime infrastructure and supporting the U.S. Marine Transportation System (MTS). The National Maritime Center (NMC) processed nearly 75,000 credential requests and 66,000 medical certificate applications in 2024.

The blanket purchase agreement with Stealth Solutions has a total potential value of $49.6 million and a five-year period of performance and will include comprehensive efforts to update and streamline the merchant mariner credentialing process and other mariner credentialing requirements.

NAVITA

Concurrent with the award, the Coast Guard issued a $3.8 million order for development of the first release of Navita, a modernized system for issuing merchant mariner credentials and medical certificates to U.S. merchant mariners. This new system will replace the current labor-intensive manual process with a modern, user-friendly automated system, making the application process faster and more efficient. Mariners will benefit from on-line applications, mariner profiles, and self-service features supporting the timely issuance of mariner credentials.

“The Navita system represents a transformative leap forward in supporting America’s maritime industry, providing our merchant mariners—who are vital to our nation’s economy and security—with a streamlined process to receive their credentials with speed and focus,” said Rear Adm. Wayne Arguin, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy. By improving our service delivery, we are advancing the effort to Restore American Maritime Dominance and supporting the flow of commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility through our Marine Transportation System.”

Partly funded by the One Big Bill Act, modernization of the MCP aligns with Force Design 2028, the Coast Guard’s strategic plan to leverage advanced technology, modernize operations to improve service delivery, and transform into a more agile, capable and responsive force.