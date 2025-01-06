Coast Guard to rename former ECO icebreaker Storis

The Coast Guard has now completed acceptance of the Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) icebreaking vessel Aiviq. On commissioning, it will be renamed Coast Guard Cutter Storis, becoming the second cutter to bear that name. The original Storis, built in 1942 and known as the “Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast,” had a storied history conducting icebreaking operations in Alaska and the Arctic.

As we reported earlier, the Aiviq was acquired Dec. 11 through a $125 million firm fixed-price contract award to ECO-affiliate Offshore Service Vessels of Cut Off, La., will enhance U.S. operational presence in the Arctic and support Coast Guard missions while awaiting delivery of the polar security cutter (PSC) class.

“This acquisition is a vital step in increasing our operational presence in the Arctic,” said Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard. “The future Coast Guard Cutter Storis builds on our legacy of Arctic operations and underscores our commitment to asserting U.S. sovereignty and supporting national security in the region.”

With minimal modifications, says the Coast Guard, the future Storis will be capable of safeguarding U.S. sovereign interests in the Arctic and conducting select Coast Guard missions. The service will evaluate the vessel’s condition and identify requirements to achieve full operational capability.

Acquisition of a commercially available polar icebreaker does not affect the acquisition of the PSCs, and the vessel will not be included in the PSC program of record. The Coast Guard requires a fleet of eight to nine polar icebreakers to meet operational needs in polar regions. The future Storis will provide near-term operational presence and support national security as a bridging strategy until the full complement of PSCs is delivered