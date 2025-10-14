Coast Guard military members will get pay during government shutdown Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed yesterday that its military service members will receive their mid-month paycheck for October 15. Pay will be processed and deposited in their designated accounts between October 15-17.

NBC News quotes Secretary of Homeland Security as saying that the Department of Homeland Security found an “innovative solution” to ensure USCG military personnel get paid.

The announcement came two days after President Trump said he would direct the Defense Department to pay military members Wednesday, even though the majority of government workers are not getting paid during the federal funding lapse.

“Our people are the heart of the Coast Guard,” said Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant. “We are grateful for the actions taken by President Trump and Secretary Noem to ensure that our members — who protect and defend our nation’s maritime borders and our citizens every day — receive the pay they have earned.”

The Coast Guard says that it remains fully operational, continuing missions to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border and maritime approaches, facilitate commerce vital to economic prosperity, and respond to crises and contingencies.

The Coast Guard continues to advocate for a full appropriation for the entire Coast Guard.