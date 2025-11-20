CMAL’s seven new electric double enders will have Schottel propulsion Written by Nick Blenkey









The seven Loch-class electric double-ended ferries being built for Scotland’s state-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) by Polish shipyard Remontowa Shipbuilding (see earlier story) will have Schottel propulsion systems

With the first delivery scheduled for 2027, the new CMAL ferries are designed to operatea on nine Scottish West Coast routes, contributing to more sustainable regional transportation.

“For the new Loch-class ferries, our focus was on achieving excellent manoeuvrability, redundancy and high efficiency,” says Jim Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL. “Moreover, as part of Scotland’s critical transport infrastructure, these vessels must deliver maximum reliability. With Schottel’s modern propulsion systems, we are confident that all these requirements are fully met.”

Schottel SRP 100 L RudderPropeller

Each ferry will have four type SRP 100 L Schottel RudderPropellers, This configuration provides a high level of redundancy, significantly enhancing reliability and operational safety of the ferries.

In line with CMAL’s focus on efficiency and sustainability, each SRP features the L-Drive variant which eliminates the upper gearbox to further reduce mechanical losses and thus lower maintenance costs.

Additionally, the L-Drive contributes to enhanced passenger comfort by minimizing vibration and noise levels.

During transits at higher speeds, the ferries also benefit from top free-running efficiency thanks to the high-performance SDC nozzle with hydrodynamically optimized ProAnode anode technology.

Reliable operation under demanding conditions

To ensure dependable ship operation even under the demanding weather conditions off Scotland’s west coast, the SRPs will be specially equipped for this project with a fast-reacting azimuth steering system. This allows the vessels to achieve a higher positioning accuracy and extend operating times. Operational readiness of the ferries is further supported by the Schottel MariHub monitoring system which enables condition-based maintenance and helps to optimize service intervals.

Supporting connectivity and sustainability in Scotland’s ferry network

Designed by NaValue GmbH, the 50-meter ferries are being built as part of CMAL’s Small Vessel Replacement Program (SVRP), aimed at achieving a substantial renewal of the small vessel fleet and associated port upgrades.

The new CMAL ferries will play a key role in enhancing connectivity for islanders, businesses and communities. Six of the ferries can each carry 150 passengers and 24 cars, while one additional ferry can accommodate up to 250 passengers and 16 cars. Thanks to their electric propulsion system, the ferries are capable of zero emission operation with overnight battery charging.