ClassNK releases shipboard CO2 capture and storage guidelines

With interest in onboard carbon capture and storage solutions gaining traction, ClassNK has released “Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems.” The guidelines include provisions for indicating the class notation for vessels equipped with CO2 capture and storage systems or designed as “ready” for their installation.

ClassNK is partnered with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) on the CC-Ocean project, the world’s first carbon capture system of its kind to be successfully trialed on an actual voyage, and has been involved in the evaluation and verification of the entire project from a safety perspective.

Incorporating the experience gained from the CC-Ocean project, ClassNK’s new guidelines present an overview of shipboard CO2 capture and storage systems, including safety requirements related to the systems and their installation on the ships, and provisions for the class notation indicating that the vessels are equipped with such systems or designed as “ready” for their installation.

ADDITIONAL SPACE AND ENERGY REQUIREMENTS

When adopting shipboard CO2 capture and storage systems, consideration must be given not only to the required additional equipment installation space, for CO2 absorption units and CO2 storage tanks, but also to the additional energy required for heating the amine solutions and driving pumps used. As tasupporting reference for initial studies, the guidelines’ appendix provides the methods for estimating both the dimensions of principal additional equipment and additional energy.

The guidelines are available to download via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page.”