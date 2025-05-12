ClassNK releases new guidelines on safe operation of ammonia-fueled vessels

With ammonia gaining ground as an alternative fuel, ClassNK has released its “Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels” to ensure safe operation on board vessels using the green, but toxic and corrosive, fuel.

The guidelines give top priority to protecting the safety of seafarers, and cover matters to be kept in mind in daily operations, such as measures to be taken in the event of an ammonia leak , and requirements for personnel protection equipment (PPE) and emergency equipment in case of an emergency.

ClassNK notes that the introduction of alternative fuel vessels is now approaching 40% of all tonnage on order and this is expected to increase further. While alternative fuels such as ammonia present unique risks that conventional heavy oil fuels do not, there is not enough information on the operation of vessels using them.

In order to provide proactive information on the operation of ammonia-fueled vessels, the guidelines were prepared based on the latest information in Japan and overseas. They summarize specific precautions and management methods for the transportation, storage, and operation of ammonia fuel, and provide practical content that can be used in the field from the perspective of seafarers.

The guidelines will be continuously and flexibly updated according to future industry discussions, research results, and the latest knowledge.

ClassNK says that it will continue to contribute to the safe operation and active introduction of alternative fuel vessels as part of its Transition Support Services, which comprehensively support the smooth transition of customers to zero emissions,