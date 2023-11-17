Class society RINA to have a new CEO

Genoa, Italy, headquartered classification society RINA (Registro Italiano Navale) is to have a new CEO. Carlo Luzatto is set to step into the role following the close of an investment that will see Fondo Italiano d’Investimento aquire a minority stake up to 33% in RINA S.p.A. Luzzato will take over from Ugo Salerno, who will remain in office as executive president and will continue to play an integral role in the running of the company.

RINA says that the leadership transition is “a natural progression in the group’s global growth journey and comes at a time of significant momentum for the company with a clear focus on pursuing its strategic plan, streamlining processes, and evolving towards business models and services that are increasingly centered on innovation and ESG principles.”

Luzzatto was appointed after a comprehensive selection process and has over thirty years of experience in the energy, aerospace, and infrastructure sectors. in his career, he has held senior leadership positions – both in Italy and internationally – at public and private companies, including General Electric, Ansaldo Energia, Chromalloy, and Impresa Pizzarotti.

Shipowner Paolo d’Amico, Chairman of Registro Italiano Navale, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Carlo Luzzatto, who will be appointed CEO of RINA S.p.A. during the next Board of Directors. We are confident that Luzzatto, as CEO, and Salerno, in the role of executive president, will provide further momentum to RINA’s already brilliant growth trajectory”.

Davide Bertone, CEO of Fondo Italiano d’Investimento, remarked: “Carlo Luzzatto has the essential expertise and experience for the next growth phase of RINA. Together with Ugo Salerno and Registro Italiano Navale, we are delighted to secure his commitment and look forward to welcoming him on board immediately”.