Changes to ABS rules aim to speed development of next-gen vessels and equipment

Claiming an industry first, ABS has made changes to its Marine Vessel Rules that support the development of the next generation of designs and equipment employing the latest technology driven by decarbonization and digitalization. The ABS rules now include an extensive set of newly developed functional requirements and a standardized risk-based methodology that provides a path for class approval. These rule enhancements are a result of a multi-year collaboration with industry, shipyards, owners, equipment manufacturers, designers and regulators.

“ABS rules are built to adapt to a new and dynamic technological world,” said ABS chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “By enhancing our rules with risk-based requirements and strengthening our technical content to add functional requirements aligned to prescriptive criteria, ABS enables the safe and rapid adoption of innovation and technology to support our clients’ and the maritime industry’s evolving decarbonization and digital ambitions.”

“The new and improved interface for ABS rules helps simplify and clarify class requirements, preventing any interruptions in the plan review process,” said Seung-Ho Jeon, senior executive vice president and chief technology officer at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. ”This risk-based approach allows us to innovate with confidence and incorporate new technology.”

Under key safety and environmental objectives, the rules introduce categories of critical ship design elements, each underpinned by detailed functional requirements, which are comprehensive, easily accessible and provide clear technical guidance.

Alternative arrangements and new technologies may be accepted if designers, shipyards, owners, equipment manufacturers or others demonstrate compliance with the functional requirements. Applicable ABS prescriptive rules remain in place for conventional designs, technologies and arrangements that follow the traditional approval process.

These updates follow enhancements made in 2023 when ABS launched the industry’s only Custom Rule Book application, a new tool that allows users to instantly create tailored rules sets for their specific vessel or project.

Introduction of ABS’ approach for new technology and alternative arrangements is part of a series of enhancements ABS has made to its rules and guides featuring a new, easily accessible and improved format with updated graphics, enhanced search capabilities, and greater transparency and clarity into technical criteria with the addition of more commentary, technical background and functional guidance to assist clients.