Cashman awarded $23.9 million Baltimore dredging contract

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Mass., has been awarded a $23,963,300 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds and fiscal 2022 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,963,300 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0014).