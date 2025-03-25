Carnival coats a 16th vessel with Nippon Paint Marine’s Aquaterras Written by Nick Blenkey









Carnival Corporation is playing great attention to hydrodynamic efficiency to reach its carbon reduction goals – and using advanced hull coatings, including Nippon Paint Marine’s Aquaterras, is among the multiple steps the cruise giant is taking to achieve that efficiency.

Nippon Paint Marine reports that the latest application of Aquaterras was to AIDAdiva, operated by Carnival’s AIDA Cruises brand. This application marke the 16th vessel in the Carnival group to fully be applied with Nippon’s biocide-free coating.

Released in 2017, Aquaterras’s hydrophilic and hydrophobic microdomain structures provide leading edge fouling performance, whilst its biocide-free composition protects the marine environment by eliminating the discharge of any metals or biocides into the sea.

In 2022, based on previous experience, Carnival applied Aquaterras to AIDAdiva to provide the highest performance, biocide-free underwater hull protection. At the time, AIDAdiva became the third Carnival cruise vessel to be fully coated with Aquaterras.

Although the ship operated in challenging itineraries in both the Caribbean and in Europe, it was seen on arrival in dock at Marseille in 2025 that AIDAdiva’s vertical bottom was completely free of any fouling, despite it not having any underwater cleaning during the ship’s three-year service period.

According to Carnival Maritime, the performance provided by Aquaterras’s excellent protection from biofouling had reduced the vessel’s environmental impact by both lowering emissions and reducing propulsive power demands, with Aquaterras’s biocide-free composition lowering the ship’s impact on the marine environment.

During the global pandemic and the worldwide suspension of cruise operations, Carnival found that the hulls of the two vessels that had been previously fully applied with Aquaterras remained much cleaner than other vessels in its fleet, even over the 18-20 month period before regular operation or cruising resumed.

“Since its release,” said Johan Wilckens, managing director at Nippon Paint Marine (Europe), “Aquaterras has provided outstanding fouling protection, reduced emissions and costs, whilst also lowering the impact on the marine environment. The effect of our products on vessels like those seen on AIDAdiva, showcase the industry leading capability of our R&D team, who maintain an unrelenting commitment to enhancing our coating technology to ensure our solutions align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

“We were extremely pleased with the results of Aquaterras,” said a spokesperson for Carnival Corporation. “Its outstanding performance eliminated the need to carry out any in-service cleaning, and as a biocide-free product, the coating supports our ambition to become as environmentally friendly as we possibly can. Furthermore, due to the hull’s excellent condition, we have been able to reduce fuel emissions in our operations without compromising on vessel performance.”