Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave

Houston-headquartered Caribe Tankers USA Inc. is to trial Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on board the chemical tankers Caribe Maria and Caribe Luna.

Inmarsat says that Caribe Tankers is looking for an ultra-reliable solution to best serve operational and crew connectivity. By combining multiple network underlays in one fully managed, bonded solution, Inmarsat’s NexusWave enables applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one underlay at a time. This network-bonding approach allows NexusWave vessels to maintain a seamless, consistent connection to high-speed internet with global coverage, unlimited data, and managed performance levels.

As a result, says Inmarsat, this new technology will allow vessels to meet new connectivity demand and crew can enjoy a home-like connectivity experience whether the ship is sailing in open waters or anchored at a busy port. This in line with Caribe Tankers’ objective as the company looks to retain and attract the best seafaring talent.

“As a 24/7 commercial and operational shipping management company, we understand the importance of being able to communicate at any time to and from the vessels for business demands,” says Caribe Tankers’ Jason Holden. “More importantly, providing crew fast and reliable internet has notably improved productivity on board.”

“Reliable, high-speed Internet is an increasingly important ingredient in fostering a happy, loyal and healthy working environment,” notes Holden. “Evidence suggests that Inmarsat’s NexusWave will meet our requirements for crew as well as operational connectivity. We look forward to seeing the results of our collaboration.”

The decision to trial Inmarsat NexusWave also reflects Caribe Tankers’ requirements for reliable and consistent communication services, where the company considers certainty in the connectivity a requisite for supporting daily operational needs.

“Caribe Tankers’ using NexusWave is the latest endorsement of the power of bonded connectivity,” says Inmarsat Marine account manager Logan Murray. “Our fully managed solution delivers unparalleled speeds and reliability – with the convenience of working with a single trusted partner that understands the maritime industry’s unique challenges. For operators, this means certainty and connected confidence regardless of the size of their fleet and the nature of their operations.”