Cargo volumes up at Port of Baltimore

Cargo volumes continued an upward trend through the third quarter of 2023 for key targeted commodities at Maryland’s Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore. From January through September at the port’s state-owned terminals, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery recorded a 28% increase compared to 2022, container volumes rose 6%, and overall general cargo was up 3% percent. All those increases are up over record numbers achieved in 2022.

“A growing, thriving port is essential to expand our state’s economy, and the Port of Baltimore’s outstanding labor force, first-class facilities and reputation for service are delivering every day for businesses and customers here in Maryland, across the nation and around the world,” said Governor Wes Moore.

Last year, the Port of Baltimore saw a record $74.3 billion worth of foreign cargo cross its state-owned and private piers. Baltimore handled 43.3 million tons of cargo in 2022 – nearly matching its pre-pandemic record of 44.2 million tons in 2019.



“Our supply chain is second to none,” said Maryland Port Administration (MPA) interim acting executive director Brian Miller. “In addition to our highly-skilled labor force, our numerous local distribution, warehousing, and sorting center facilities make us a very attractive option for cargo owners when they can choose where to send their goods.”

The Port of Baltimore generates about 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to port activities. The port is first among U.S. ports for autos and light truck volume, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum and is responsible for nearly $3.3 billion in personal wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenue and nearly $400 million in state and local tax revenue annually.

The port’s cruise business has also had a very successful 2023. In September, the port welcomed its third major international cruising partner, Norwegian Cruise Line, to Baltimore. Norwegian is currently sailing a fall and winter schedule and joins year-round Baltimore cruise providers Carnival and Royal Caribbean in offering voyages to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean, New England, and Canada.