Canada names TKMS and Hanwha Ocean as CPSP program qualifiers Written by Nick Blenkey









The Government of Canada has identified German company Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Korean company Hanwha Ocean as the two qualified suppliers for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

It says that the decision was informed by a thorough assessment of Canada’s requirements for the CPSP, including construction and delivery timelines for the new submarine fleet. Canada also engaged with other governments and militaries to exchange lessons learned and to gain insights into their respective submarine acquisitions, infrastructure and sustainment programs.

Through the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), Canada aims to acquire a larger, modernized under-ice capable submarine fleet. Back in July last year, Canada’s Minister of National Defence, announced that Canada was taking the first step towards the procurement of up to 12 conventionally-powered submarines – and that it was was launching the process to formally engage industry on this acquisition.

A formal Request for Information (RFI) was released in September last year and the Government of Canada says the 25 RFI responses received provided it with valuable insights into the best approach to achieve delivery of the CPSP with the urgency required.

Partnerships with Canadian industry

Key elements of the RFI included in-service support, training and infrastructure for the new submarine fleet, including how partnerships with Canadian industry could be leveraged to create economic benefits in Canada throughout the lifecycle of the fleet.

As part of the next steps, says the Canadian Government, Canada will conduct in-depth engagements with the two qualified suppliers to continue to advance the procurement process. It said that it remains committed to engaging Canadian industry and creating high-paying jobs at home through the CPSP. As such, Canada intends to leverage work on the submarines to generate economic benefits for Canada’s marine and defense industry throughout the fleet’s operational life.

Seaspan welcomes progress on CPSP

Yesterday, Seaspan Shipyards welcomed the identification of the two qualified suppliers and noted that it has been providing maintenance, repair and sustainment support for the RCN’s current fleet of submariness for more than 15 years.

“Through this work,” the company says, it ‘”built a large, highly skilled and experienced Canadian submarine workforce and a dedicated Canadian supply chain for servicing and outfitting naval submarines. Our deep relationships with the RCN Fleet Maintenance Facilities are a critical element for future success. Seaspan is ready today to help Canada protect its sovereignty by providing long-term, in-service support of the future submarines, ensuring a high operational availability for the RCN’s Pacific fleet.”

Seaspan adds that it has been proactively working with potential CPSP submarine builders and the Government of Canada on a plan for leveraging the extensive, established experience and capabilities to ensure a smooth transition between the existing and the new class of submarines upon their arrival in Canada.

“What is most critical for the success of this program is for the submarine builder to engage with the Canadian submarine enterprise on day one as a full strategic partner,” Dave Hargreaves, Seaspan’s SVP of strategy, business development and communications, said. “Leveraging the submarine builder’s experience with international partnerships and establishing foreign in-service support capabilities will be essential for the success of this program. Combining that experience with Seaspan Shipyards, as a fully Canadian company, is the best path to both operational success for the Navy and broad, long-term economic and strategic benefits for Canada.” g next-generation submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy. This is about defending our sovereignty, protecting Canadians, and ensuring our Armed Forces have the tools they need. Through the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, we are strengthening alliances, diversifying defense partnerships, and creating opportunities for Canadian industry.”