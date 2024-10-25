Canada awards EverWind funding for green ammonia project

The Government of Canada has awarded funding from its Green Shipping Corridor program to support Halifax, Nova Scotia-headquartered EverWind Fuels’ plans to supply green ammonia as a marine fuel.

EverWind is one of North America’s leading independent producers of green fuels and is advancing plans to produce green fuels at its Point Tupper facility in Nova Scotia, which it acquired from NuStar Energy in 2022 and which is the deepest ice-free marine terminal facility on the North American Atlantic coast.

The funding, worth up to CAD 22.5 million (USD 16.2 million) will support its plans to:

purchase a loading arm to fuel and fill ships with green ammonia;

build a pipeline to transport green ammonia from the production facility to the transport terminal;

buy three tugboats and improve the dock to help move and load ships safely.

“As we continue to face the growing challenges of climate change, it’s crucial that we take bold steps to reduce emissions and protect our environment,” said Canada’s Mininister of Transport, Anita Anand in announcing the award, “This investment in EverWind Fuels is a key part of our strategy to build a cleaner, more sustainable future for Canada’s economy.”

EverWind Fuels says that it will produce certified green hydrogen and ammonia that is compliant with the most stringent set of global standards: European RED II (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin).

To meet this designation, its green hydrogen and ammonia must be produced from renewable energy sources and achieve a greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction of 70% from the applicable fossil-equivalent benchmark.

The electricity supplied for EverWind’s initial production will be supplied by Nova Scotia Power Inc. primarily from newly built wind farms, supplemented by additional renewable, low impact sources which may include, wave, tide, run-of-the-river hydraulic, solar, or other acceptable renewable energy sources.