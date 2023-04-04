Can methanol-to-hydrogen reforming technology be tweaked?

Bend, Oregon, headquartered, e1 Marine, the company whose methanol-to-hydrogen technology is a key element of Maritime Partners’ Hydrogen One towboat, has been commissioned by Swiss-based Current AG to build an S Series 130 hydrogen generator. It will be used to develop and evaluate techniques to capture waste heat and CO2 from the exhaust stream created during the methanol-to-hydrogen reforming process.

If the lab-based tests are successful, the additional heat and reduced CO2 emissions will improve the overall economy and environmental footprint of the reforming process. The knowledge will then be incorporated into existing plans to construct commercial vessels with methanol-to-hydrogen reformers enabling the hydrogen to be used to power fuel cells for generating electricity on e-vessels or hybrid vessels.

The S Series S130 hydrogen generator is a modular system designed for ease of use on board vessels as part of a quiet, low vibration, low emission power solution for luxury boats, or as a range extender supporting battery-centric power solutions on workboats. The technology can integrate with proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells as part of an efficient and reliable renewable power solution.

“Although our generators already enable vessel owners to meet the incoming carbon reduction regulations, we are delighted that companies like Current AG are working to explore how we can help customers get closer to zero carbon emissions,” said Robert Schluter, managing director at e1 Marine.

Current AG supports the shipping industry with solutions to accelerate shipping decarbonization. Methanol-based hydrogen used for electric propulsion is an alternative to using methanol direct in internal combustion engines. It reduces emissions and boosts efficiency.

Current AG will partner with Norway’s Institutt for Energiteknikk (IFE), a leading scientific institution, for the testing which will take place in a secured laboratory environment. After an initial period at element1 with two engineers from IFE, the methanol to hydrogen reformer will be sent to IFE for further testing and development.

Per Sandven, managing director at Current AG, commented, “We recognize the potential of e1 Marine’s ground-breaking technology to chart a clear pathway to decarbonizing the shipping industry. The technology dramatically cut the carbon intensity of marine power for ships in our inland waterways, at sea, or at berth. We look forward to working with e1 Marine to drive further efficiency and emissions reductions with its technology.”