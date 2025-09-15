Cali leaders inject $227.5M into offshore wind port development

The California Legislature recently voted to approve Proposition 4 funding for offshore wind port development in a budget trailer bill that appropriated a total of $3.2 billion to fund key state climate and environmental priorities. $225.7 million will be directed to the California Energy Commission to advance necessary long-term infrastructure projects to support the build out of offshore wind energy in the region, creating new manufacturing and supply chain opportunities and related economic activity.

“Oceantic commends Gov. Newsom, the California Legislature, and state leaders for moving forward foundational infrastructure for the U.S. offshore wind industry that will deliver jobs and economic activity for decades,” said Nancy Kirshner-Rodriguez, senior director of policy and outreach at Oceantic Network. “While the federal government is attacking needed energy and infrastructure projects, California’s leadership is driving the market forward, delivering significant economic support that will result in local port investment and create new jobs.”

In 2024, California voters passed a $10 billion climate bond, including over $800 million in directed funding for offshore wind ports and state transmission improvements.