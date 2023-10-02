Cal Maritime to host Pride in Maritime Summit

California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) is to host its inaugural Pride in Maritime Summit (PiMS) from Wednesday, Oct. 11 to Friday, Oct. 13. To be held in a hybrid format both virtually and in person on the academy’s Vallejo, Calif., campus, the summit, says Cal Maritime, “aims to unite maritime professionals, community leaders, and students from diverse backgrounds, while highlighting LGBTQIA trailblazers across the maritime industry.”

“I am encouraged and excited that Cal Maritime is working to provide members of the campus community and beyond with opportunities to discuss the layers of the LGBTQIA experience,” said Dr. Beth Hellwig, the academy’s interim vice president of Cadet Leadership and Development. “The summit will bring higher education faculty, staff, administrators and students together to learn through interactive sessions, speakers and experiences. I am so proud of those who dreamed of providing a summit on our campus to promote understanding and celebration of those in the LGBTQIA community.”

The Pride in Maritime Summit will offer equity-centered leadership development programming, workshops, panels, and keynote addresses that are intended to build a diverse community and shape pathways to career advancement whether at land or at sea.

“Acknowledging the dynamic nature of our global community, PiMS is delighted to unveil an innovative blend of in-person and virtual sessions,” said Meagan Nance, PiMS coordinator and director of Cal Maritime’s Inclusion Initiatives and the Educational Opportunity Program. “This approach allows participants from around the world to engage in the summit from their own spaces or gather at our picturesque campus for an enriching experience.”

One of America’s six state maritime academies, Cal Maritime is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the West Coast and is slated to receive the fifth of the new NSMV training ships on order at Philly Shipyard. Its Vallejo, campus serves nearly 1,000 students.