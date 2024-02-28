C-Innovation selected to support new Titanic expedition

RMS Titanic Inc., the company that holds the salvage rights to the RMS Titanic wreck, has selected Edison Chouest Offshore associate C-Innovation to support its 2024 imaging and research expedition. Scheduled for May, the new Titanic expedition will utilize the latest imaging technology and ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) to capture detailed high-resolution images of Titanic, its wreck site, and debris field.

C-Innovation will bring its deep sea operations, imaging equipment, and expertise to the expedition as the vessel and subsea equipment provider to the mission, which will allow RMS Titanic Inc. to analyze the current condition of the wreck site and to gather a detailed assessment of artifacts that can be safely targeted for future recovery.

“The opportunity to be part of the next chapter in the exploration of the Titanic is truly exhilarating,” says David Sheetz, vice president of C-Innovation. “We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to push the boundaries of discovery and gain a deeper understanding of this monumental piece of history.”

As preparations for the expedition progress, Sheetz and the C-Innovation team will help provide new insights and meaningful contributions to the ongoing legacy of this legendary vessel.

RMS Titanic Inc. says that the images captured will provide important insights into the condition of the site and contribute to ongoing research efforts as well as support educational initiatives already underway.

“As a company, our mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic, its passengers, and crew for future generations,” said Jessica Sanders, president of RMS Titanic Inc. “That mission means even more with the passing of our colleague, friend, and leading Titanic expert PH Nargeolet, who tragically perished with four others last June when the Titan submersible was lost at sea. PH’s legacy is now inextricably intertwined with Titanic, and we are committed to ensuring his extraordinary work continues.This monumental undertaking will allow us to document the Titanic in unprecedented detail and share new discoveries from the wreck site with the public, continuing the extraordinary work and passion of PH.”

David Gallo, Ph.D., senior advisor for strategic initiatives for the company and Troy Launay, president of TR LaunaY Inc. will make use of their extensive deep-water expertise to co-lead the new Titanic expedition. Underwater cinematographer Evan Kovacs will lead the imaging team and Rory Golden, diver, instructor, and a participant in the company’s 2000 expedition (which recovered approximately 800 artifacts), will serve as the expedition’s chief morale officer.