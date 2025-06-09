BW LPG signs up 38 more ships for Jotun’s Hull Performance Solutions (HPS).

At last week’s Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, Sandefjord, Norway, headquartered coatings specialist Jotun signed an agreement that will see the world’s largest leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, BW LPG, optimize hull performance on another 38 of its vessels with Jotun’s Hull Performance Solutions (HPS).

“Our long-lasting relationship with BW LPG is taking another step forward with this new HPS agreement, signed and celebrated at Nor-Shipping,” said Jessical Doyle, global sales director, shipping at Jotun. “The companies’ relationship is dating back several decades to the days of Bergesen D.Y. ASA, and it now culminates with this agreement that builds on a proven track record and Jotun’s clean shipping commitment.”

Jotun Hull Performance Solutions (HPS) is a data-driven solution that combines Jotun’s high-performance coatings with real-time monitoring, providing fleet operators with insights into hull condition, fuel efficiency, and emissions. Using this solution, vessels can minimize biofouling, reduce drag, enhance fuel savings, and contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The just-signed agreement runs from 2025 through to 2028. It builds on the proven performance of Jotun’s HPS on an existing 17 BW LPG vessels, which hasd elivered significant fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The continued partnership underscores BW LPG’s confidence in Jotun’s HPS and its commitment to optimize vessel efficiency.

Commenting on the commercial agreement,

“We conducted a very thorough process where we invited several paint suppliers for dry dock paint. Criteria such as ESG, delivery time, fuel saving as a result of hull performance through the coatings, references and obviously price played an important role,” said Ricardo Ackermann, head of procurement at BW LPG. “ After identifying all elements and analyzing the proposed coating solutions, the offered solutions and proposed logistics from Jotun were a deciding factor. The vast experience we had ourselves with Jotun DD paint and the fact that we hardly had any hull cleaning on vessels with the SeaQuantum X200 contributed to this decision.” :

“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Jotun, whose commitment to quality in both service and product delivery has been invaluable to us,” said Knut-Helge Knutsen, vice president and head of technical at BW LPG. “Jotun’s products align perfectly with our needs, trade requirements, and sustainability strategy. The fuel consumption is directly linked to the condition of the hull, and we have found that Jotun’s products effectively maintain low hull fouling over the five-year period between dry dockings. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Jotun.”

Jotun’s HPS have been deployed across 17 BW LPG vessels since 2020 with the first vessel, BW Aries, achieving remarkable results of no quantifiable speed loss% (+0.04%) over a period of 56 months DD interval, significantly outperforming the guaranteed 1.5% speed loss. With real-time performance monitoring through ISO 19030-2 by Jotun’s performance analysts, underwater inspection validation and internal assessment by BW LPG, the HPS vessels achieved sustained hull efficiency and zero unplanned hull cleanings – a remarkable achievement in operational performance.

“About five years ago, BW LPG opted to use Jotun’s HPS for its hull coating systems during scheduled dry dock periods,” said Kevin Knott, senior manager, fleet performance at BW LPG. “Subsequent monitoring of the vessel’s performance since application has shown positive results relating to fuel and emissions’ efficiency. Vessels undergo a six-monthly underwater hull inspection and propeller polish, which in most cases have negated the need to undertake any hull cleaning.”

“Furthermore, BW LPG adopts a multi-factor approach to fuel efficiency and emission reduction,” Knott added. Utilizing the services of voyage weather routing and speed optimization, in conjunction with Jotun hull coatings, we have seen fuel savings and emission reduction in the region of 3~5%.” Kevin Knott

As part of the agreement, BW LPG will be offered access to Jotun’s HullKeeper, an intelligent hull management platform to utilize services to support with hull management. One of the key digital services comes in the form of “Alerts” service powered by Jotun’s proprietary fouling risk algorithm. The algorithm automatically aggregates data, evaluate the cumulative fouling risk development of the vessel and provides a notification to users when an inspection is recommended. This will provide BW LPG with enhance insights and intelligence to cross check the recommendation and make data driven decision to act when necessary.

“As the home of hull performance, we are humbled by the responsibility of delivering HPS to 38 ships to the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels” said Elaine Tam, general sales manager, marine & protective at Jotun Malaysia & Singapore. ”At the same time, we are confident in our solution which includes our best antifouling technologies, unmatchable technical service, intelligent hull condition management and credible performance guarantees. In total this will enable BW LPG to preserve fuel, cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity.”