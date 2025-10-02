Burger Boat makes a leadership team transition

Manitowoc, Wis.-based shipbuilder Burger Boat Company has made a leadership team transition that sees Nick Siler become president and CEO, succeeding Jim Rufulo, who becomes chairman of the company after over three decades of hands-on leadership and will now focus on long-term strategic oversight and governance.

Siler comes to his new role with extensive leadership experience from senior and executive roles at Modine Manufacturing Company, Bradley Corporation, and, most recently, Enercon Industries Corporation. In his new role, he will report directly to the board and lead the executive team. His focus will be on strengthening company strategy, enhancing organizational culture, driving performance, and advancing continuous improvement and sustainable growth across the business.

In other moves, Rich Thompson assumes the new role of chief sales and marketing officer. In this role, he leads business development across all segments—including yachts, commercial vessels, military vessels, and repair/refit services. He will also lead brand development, marketing, and product management. Together, he and Nick will co-lead strategic planning for the organization. Thompson has held senior and executive roles at Illinois Tool Works, DuPont, and Newell Rubbermaid.

David Villar, as the company’s chief operating officer, is responsible for the company’s shipyard and joinery operations, including engineering, construction, supply chain, program management, and quality/continuous improvement teams. He will focus on expanding operational capability and capacity, and comes to Burger with operational expertise from senior and executive roles at GE Healthcare, GE Power & Water, Bradley Corporation, and most recently, Perlick Corporation.

Tom Connor, a more than twenty-year Burger Boat veteran, will continue in his current role of chief financial officer in this new team structure, with leadership responsibilities for the finance, human resource, information technology, and legal functional areas of the company.

Founded in 1863, Burger Boat Company, specializes in fully custom yachts, commercial vessels, military craft, and comprehensive refit and repair services.