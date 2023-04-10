BSEE releases safety alert following drillship fatality

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has released its panel investigation report on an August 23, 2020, incident that resulted in a fatality on the Pacific Drilling drillship Pacific Khamsin in the Gulf of Mexico. The drillship was under contract with Total E&P USA, conducting well operations in Garden Banks Block 1003, approximately 174 miles offshore Louisiana when the incident occurred.

BSEE’s investigation into the drillship fatality found that, on August 20, 2020, the drillship field supervision and onshore management discussed the impending approach of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco into the GOM and the potential impacts on the drillship’s location. After monitoring the storms over the next three days, the decision was made to secure the well. The lower marine riser package was pulled to the surface in preparation for the drillship to evacuate the location to evade the storms.

While unlatching the lower marine riser package from the blowout preventer in preparation for ship relocation, a crewmember was lifted into the air after being struck by a hydraulic torque wrench (HTW), hitting a riser clamp approximately six feet above the elevated work deck before falling to the rig floor. The crewmember was given first aid and transported to the drillship’s hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

SAFETY ALERT

The report notes that, a Job Safety Analysis (JSA) must be completed for all OCS activities identified or discussed in an operator’s SEMS (Safety & Environmental Management System) program.

After a thorough investigation and analysis, BSEE found that among other contributing factors, a lack of training with hydraulic torque wrenches and a lack of understanding of the risks associated with the riser, and a failure to initiate a stop work authority contributed to this incident. Based on its findings, BSEE has issued a safety alert to the industry which recommends that operators and contractors ensure the Job Safety Analysis captures the limitations of the hydraulic torque wrench when in use, verify all employees understand the Job Safety Analysis and have been formally trained on operating the hydraulic torque wrench, expand the Drill Floor Observer responsibilities to monitor all aspects of jobs occurring on the rig floor, and explore options for employing a load indicator, or a similar design mechanism onto the hydraulic utility winch (HUW) package (the actual mechanism used for vertically hoisting the HTW to the proper operational height via the use of an electronic remote controller).

The BSEE Safety Alert can be downloaded HERE