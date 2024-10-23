Brunvoll thrusters selected for three new Maran Tankers shuttle tankers Written by Nick Blenkey









Brunvoll has won an order to supply a comprehensive package of thrusters for three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers under construction at South Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding for Angelicoussis Group’s Maran Tankers Management Inc,

Brunvoll’s delivery for each of the three vessels consists of one AR100 and two AR115 retractable azimuth thrusters, one FU100 and one FU115 tunnel thrusters.

The combined power output of all the thrusters for each vessel is above 13,000 kW.

The three 154,000 dwt shuttle tankers will each have a length of 276 meters and become Daehan Shipbuilding new building no. 5801, 5802, and 5803.

After completion the vessels will enter into a long-term charter agreement with Petrobras.

The retractable azimuth thrusters are designed with a solution that allows for service and maintenance of the thruster unit without drydocking the vessel. This feature is valuable due to the large size of these vessels, which face challenges in finding suitable dry docks. The operational nature of shuttle tankers, often on long contracts with costly off-hire clauses, is also a factor.

“The shuttle tanker market has made this a busy summer, but who is complaining? This contract is another testament to the hard work we have invested in developing the right solutions for the shuttle tanker market and delivering exceptional service to our demanding clients,” says Anders Ulvestad, VP dales at Brunvoll AS. ”I would like to extend my gratitude to Maran Tankers and Daehan Shipbuilding for the trust they have placed in us. In addition, I would like to thank Tachyon Corporation and Alpha Marine Engineering, representing Brunvoll’s global sales and service network in South Korea and Greece, for their cooperation on these contracts.”