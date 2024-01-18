Brunvoll signs with Vard for delivery for Toyo’s new cable laying vessel Written by Heather Ervin









Norwegian maritime system supplier Brunvoll has signed a contract with ship designer Vard Group for the delivery of an extensive propulsion and maneuvering system for Toyo Construction Co. Ltd new Cable Laying Vessel (CLV).

Toyo’s new vessel will have three azimuth propulsion thrusters in the aft of the vessel. The foreship of the vessel will have two tunnel thrusters and a retractable azimuth thruster. Furthermore, the vessel will feature Brunvoll’s control system for propulsion and maneuvering, BruCon PTC.

Toyo Construction’s new cable laying vessel. (Credit: VARD Design)

The vessel is designed by Vard and will have a length of 150 meter, a beam of 28 meter and cable capacity of 9,000 tons. The hull will be built at Vard’s shipyard in Tulcea in Romania before it gets towed to one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway for further outfitting. The vessel will enter into operation in Q2 2026.

“First of all, welcome to Toyo Construction as a new customer at Brunvoll, and thanks Vard for introducing them to us on this project,” says Bernt Rune Riksfjord, vice president of sales at Brunvoll. “Japan aims to become the world’s largest producer of energy from offshore wind and plans to build up a capacity of 10 gigawatts within 2030. We hope that this vessel could contribute to making Toyo Construction a key player in Japan’s transition to renewable energy and that this is only the start of a long partnership.”

Toyo Construction is a Japanese general construction company that operates civil and architecture construction businesses both domestically and internationally, with an emphasis on offshore construction. The company owns a variety of working vessels and constructing a wide range of projects such as container terminals and marine airports.