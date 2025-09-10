BRIX Marine delivers classic tunnel catamaran Airmid

Port Angeles, Wash.-based BRIX Marine has delivered the Airmid, a 3814-CTC-SWA classic tunnel catamaran that is now at its homeport in Kodiak, Alaska.

With a starboard walkaround, the 38-foot vessel has been built as part of the company’s RecPro lineup.

Airmid is powered by twin Yamaha XTO 425 horsepower outboards, with Helm Master EX joystick steering and autopilot at both the main helm and a secondary station. Dual 250-gallon fuel tanks, a 6 kW Northern Lights diesel generator, and a Victron MultiPlus inverter/charger provide range and independent operation.

The vessel is equipped for fishing with dual fish lockers, a fish cleaning station, integrated downrigger pads, and an Electra-Dyne pot puller with removable davit. Rod storage is built into the cabin, rooftop, and transom.

Additional outfitting includes BRIX Marine’s bow beachcombing stairs for direct shore access, a Lone Star GX4 drum winch with MMX-5 anchor, and a roof-mounted davit with tender and 15-horsepower outboard.

The Airmid’s cabin is fully insulated and arranged for extended use. Features include a helm chair on a Shockwave suspension module, convertible settee, quarter berth, and split cuddy staterooms. A galley with refrigerator-freezer, cooktop, microwave, and sink supports longer trips. The vessel is outfitted with heating and defrost systems, a 55-gallon freshwater tank, 35-gallon blackwater tank, and an FCI Aquamiser+ watermaker rated at 600 gallons per day.

Electronics and communications systems include a Garmin GPSMAP suite with multiple multifunction displays, radar, VHF with hailer, CHIRP transducer, and an aft-deck camera. The vessel is also equipped with Starlink satellite connectivity, a Sionyx Nightwave low-light camera, LED lighting, and a Fusion three-zone stereo system.

“Airmid represents the collaborative process between our clients and our design team,” said Charlie Crane, sales and marketing director at BRIX Marine. “This vessel incorporates a wide range of capabilities and is well suited for recreational use out of Kodiak.”

The owners have already put Airmid through its paces, running the vessel from Port Angeles to Kodiak.

“The trip went really well—the boat handled beautifully, and everywhere we went people stopped to compliment her,” the owners said. “It’s an awesome boat, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Airmid was delivered with full USCG documentation and is now based in Kodiak, Alaska.