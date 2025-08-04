Bristol Harbor Group adds Gordon Fream to its team

Naval architect firm Bristol Harbor Group Inc, (BHGI) has welcomed Gordon Fream to its team as a naval architect.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan.

Before joining BHGI, Fream interned at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, where he supported key projects for the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command. Gordon also interned at the NSWC Carderock Division Combatant Craft Detachment in Norfolk, Va., where he assisted in incline experiments, scale weight assessments, and powering tests on prototype vessels in various water conditions.

His experience in ship design and test engineering gives him a distinctive perspective as a naval architect, further strengthened by his background in composite construction and engineering.

Fream is a member of both the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the American Society of Naval Engineers.

BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering, and consulting firm located in Bristol, Rhode Island. In business for more than thirty years, the firm specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, articulated tug/barge units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks.