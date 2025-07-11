Braskem takes delivery of its second ethane carrier

Braskem, one of the world’s largest suppliers of chemical and petrochemical products and a global pioneer in large-scale biopolymer production has celebrated the arrival of its new ethane carrier Brave Future. It was financed by Ocean Yield and will be operated by Hartmann Reederei.

The start of operations of the new ship, which will operate on the route between the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, marks the expansion of Braskem’s strategy to increase its logistics autonomy, reduce maritime transport costs, and strengthen global competitiveness.

The christening ceremony was held in China at the YAMIC shipyard, where the ship was built.

The ethane carrier has a length of 188 meters, a capacity of 36,000 cubic meters, and is capable of transporting cargo at temperatures as low as -104°C. he vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine running on bunker oil and ethane. It boasts high fuel efficiency and a propulsion system with CO ² emissions approximately 40% lower than the average fleet in operation.

“The Brave Future is a strategic asset that expands our autonomy in the area of logistics, which provides greater predictability to operations, and strengthens our position as a global leader in the petrochemical industry,” says Hardi Schuck, director of Braskem Trading & Shipping (BT&S).

Before the christening, the vessel underwent sea trials, evaluating safety, speed, maneuverability , and equipment performance before the start of commercial operations.

With the new vessel, Braskem now has two dedicated ethane carriers – the Brave Future and the Brilliant Future. In 2026, BT&S expects the delivery of four more ships to serve Braskem.