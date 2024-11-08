Bollinger delivers FRC 58: USCGC John Witherspoon

Bollinger Shipyards yesterday announced the delivery of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) John Witherspoon at Coast Guard Sector Key West. This is the 58th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) delivered under the U.S. Coast Guard’s current program and the 184th vessel built by Bollinger for the U.S. Coast Guard over a 40-year partnership. It will be homeported in Kodiak, Alaska.

“We are honored to deliver John Witherspoon to the U.S. Coast Guard, continuing our proud tradition of providing high-quality, mission-ready vessels,” said Bollinger president & CEO Ben Bordelon. “The FRC platform has proven itself time and again as a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s fleet, excelling in a wide range of operational conditions. We’re confident John Witherspoon will serve its crew well in their mission of defending our nation’s national security interests over a vast and challenging area of responsibility.”

The John Witherspoon will be the fourth FRC to join the fleet in Alaskan waters, reinforcing maritime security and bolstering the U.S. Coast Guard’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats and protect vital infrastructure.

The Coast Guard’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget to Congress includes procuring two more FRCs to provide increased Coast Guard presence and engagement with allied countries in the Indo-Pacific region. As negotiations on federal appropriations continue, the future of the FRC program holds significant weight for both national security and the economy. The House of Representatives has approved funding for four additional Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) in its defense appropriations bill, providing a boost to the U.S. Coast Guard’s fleet expansion. However, the Senate has yet to reach a consensus on future funding levels for the FRC program, leaving the long-term prospects for the program and the over 600 jobs that it supports at the Bollinger Lockport shipyard in Louisiana uncertain.

“With over 600 jobs at our Lockport facility hanging in the balance, we’re not just building ships — we’re supporting families and communities throughout South Louisiana,” said Bordelon. “Congress has long supported the FRC program for its essential role in defending our coastline, but also for the livelihoods it sustains in our community. We are hopeful that these efforts will continue to receive robust bipartisan, bicameral support as Congress finalizes appropriations.”