BMT launches new 48-meter SOV design with a SWATH hull Written by Nick Blenkey









A new design for a 48-meter long service operation vessel (SOV) from BMT features a SWATH hull that, the company says, will be a game-changer, enabling operations in challenging sea conditions and significantly boosting seakeeping capabilities and uptime. The optimized hull form and methanol-ready machinery configuration are built on a dynamic diesel-electric platform in an innovative approach designed to ensure both enhanced operational efficiency and a significant reduction in environmental impact.

BMT, which has over 70 crew transfer vessels (CTVs) of its design successfully operating worldwide, says that with the high cost of SOVs, operators in the offshore wind market are looking for cost-effective solutions for offshore O&M with the benefit of reducing OPEX costs. Mid-sized vessels that sit between CTVs and SOVs provide a more cost-effective solution to achieving offshore operational requirements.

The 48-meter SWATH-hulled SOV is designed to provide unparalleled comfort for its 40 technicians and 16 crew members. The vessel offers spacious, single-occupancy cabins, complete with entertainment hubs, lounges, a gym, and a sauna, creating an optimal living and working environment.

BMT says that productivity is at the heart of the design, which features a 30-meter motion-compensated gangway for easy access, an ergonomic layout for safe and seamless workflow, and a hull design that minimizes noise and vibrations. Additionally, the 48-meter SOV is equipped to facilitate autonomous technology, featuring an adaptable ROV bay, a control room for ROV operations, and the flexibility to host up to 5-meter uncrewed surface vessels (USV). It also includes a dedicated bay for an 8.5 meter daughter craft, showcasing the vessel’s versatility and forward-thinking design.

“In an industry facing rapid changes, the BMT 48-meter SOV is a testament to our commitment to leading innovation in offshore vessel design,” says Alex Blake, BMT’s senior naval architect. “Drawing on our extensive experience and understanding of market needs, this vessel is not just a response to current demands but a proactive step into the future of offshore operations, setting new standards in efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

A new design for a 48-meter long service operation vessel (SOV) from BMT features a SWATH hull that, the company says, will be a game-changer, enabling operations in challenging sea conditions and significantly boosting seakeeping capabilities and uptime. The optimized hull form and methanol-ready machinery configuration are built on a dynamic diesel-electric platform in an innovative approach designed to ensure both enhanced operational efficiency and a significant reduction in environmental impact.

BMT, which has over 70 crew transfer vessels (CTVs) of its design successfully operating worldwide, says that with the high cost of SOVs, operators in the offshore wind market are looking for cost-effective solutions for offshore O&M with the benefit of reducing OPEX costs. Mid-sized vessels that sit between CTVs and SOVs provide a more cost-effective solution to achieving offshore operational requirements.

The 48-meter SWATH-hulled SOV is designed to provide unparalleled comfort for its 40 technicians and 16 crew members. The vessel offers spacious, single-occupancy cabins, complete with entertainment hubs, lounges, a gym, and a sauna, creating an optimal living and working environment.

BMT says that productivity is at the heart of the design, which features a 30-meter motion-compensated gangway for easy access, an ergonomic layout for safe and seamless workflow, and a hull design that minimizes noise and vibrations. Additionally, the 48-meter SOV is equipped to facilitate autonomous technology, featuring an adaptable ROV bay, a control room for ROV operations, and the flexibility to host up to 5-meter uncrewed surface vessels (USV). It also includes a dedicated bay for an 8.5 meter daughter craft, showcasing the vessel’s versatility and forward-thinking design.

“In an industry facing rapid changes, the BMT 48-meter SOV is a testament to our commitment to leading innovation in offshore vessel design,” says Alex Blake, BMT’s senior naval architect. “Drawing on our extensive experience and understanding of market needs, this vessel is not just a response to current demands but a proactive step into the future of offshore operations, setting new standards in efficiency and environmental responsibility.”