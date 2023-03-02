Bleutec offshore wind vessels gain ABS AiP

Houston-headquartered Bleutec Industries Offshore Wind Services LLC reports that it has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from ABS for the designs of its Jones Act compliant Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS). The AiP award comes after Bleutec’s December 2022 announcement that it had received a “significant equity investment” from private equity firm EnCap Investments L.P. and had signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provides for Wärtsilä to serve as the system integrator for the BMIS solution.

Bleutec’s BMIS is a spread of vessels designed to operate simultaneously or independently in offshore wind developments. It comprises a Pile Installation Vessel (PIV) and a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Light (WTIVL), and Service Operations Vessels (SOVs), all specifically tailored for the U.S. Jones Act market.

The vessels are designed in a modular configuration to facilitate their construction in U.S. shipyards. The Piling Installation Vessel will feature a gantry crane capable of lifting up to 4,500 tonnes, a hydraulic hammer, and deck space for the piles. The WTIV Light will be capable of installing wind turbines of up to 22 MW, while the Service Operation Vessels will provide the necessary accommodations and crew support services for working in depths of up to 60 meters.

All the Bleutec vessels are designed to be powered by Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines paired with Wärtsilä’s hybrid battery energy storage systems and will incorporate the latest advances in dynamic positioning.

“Along with our strategic partners, we hope to transform the offshore wind industry through our BMIS with the mission of becoming the premier provider of Jones Act transportation and installation for this market,” said Robin Bodtmann, Bleutec’s president and CEO. “This is a key milestone for the company and Bleutec will continue to work closely with NETSCo and ABS to achieve class designation for the construction of our innovative system developed for the installation of clean energy in the U.S.”

Jan Flores, vice president of Bleutec’s appointed naval architect and marine engineer NETSCo, commented: “This solution uses as its basis an American-made model incorporating simple design techniques from similar vessels already built and operating in the U.S. This is a significant development for offshore wind as it paves the way for the use of safe, efficient, cost-effective Jones Act vessel solutions by this emergent industry.”

“The Bleutec solution integrates a number of known technologies into a systematic approach in the offshore wind supply chain,” said ABS vice president Greg Lennon. “ABS is pleased to support their vessel designs and the incorporation of technologies to support the rapidly growing U.S. market with multiple projects advancing in permitting.”