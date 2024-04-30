Bibby Marine places order for world’s first zero-emission eCSOV

Liverpool-headquartered Bibby Marine has placed an order with Spanish shipbuilder Gondan for what, it says, will be the world’s first truly zero-emission, electric commissioning service operation vessel (eCSOV). It will be built in Gondan’s Asturias shipyard and is scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

This marks a further step forward in a project that we last reported on back in January. Bibby says that it selected Gondan after a thorough international tendering process that included yards in the U.K. and that the Gondan offer “stood out in terms of timeline, budget and quality,” with its proven track record in building specialist vessels also a strong factor in its selection.

The eCSOV, which has been designed in collaboration with U.K.-based ship designer Longitude, will feature a powerful battery system for emissions-free operations, complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines To facilitate zero-emission operations, the eCSOV will feature high-voltage offshore charging facilities for rapid recharging. With the capability to operate solely on battery power for over 16 hours between charging cycles, the vessel is primed for efficient field operations.

“This is an exciting next step for our project, and we are delighted to have found a partner in Gondan Shipbuilders, who will bring our clean vision to life,” said Bibby Marine CEO Nigel Quinn. “Gondan’s 100 year-experience of building ships and more recent experience of building ships to suit a low / no carbon future, aligns closely with our own history and vision, which meant it stood out as a yard to help us deliver our eCSOV.”

The eCSOV project is part of the Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) scheme, funded by the U.K. Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered by Innovate U.K., ZEVI is part of the Department’s U.K. Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (U.K. SHORE) program, a GBP 206 million initiative focused on developing the technology necessary to decarbonize the U.K. domestic maritime sector.

“As a U.K. owned company, we are pleased this vessel will be the first U.K. designed SOV and a U.K. flagged vessel,” Quinn continued. “We will continue to work alongside our established supply chain and local academia, to ensure U.K. shipyards are engaged, and have the opportunity to learn, throughout the process. We want this project to support the ambition to turn the U.K. into the world’s number one center for green technology.

“The delivery of this vessel has the potential to be a game changer for our industry by accelerating our path to net-zero, as well as showcasing marine innovation at its finest. This project will demonstrate that clean ships can be built at the same total cost of ownership as a conventional fossil burning vessel, coupled with significantly reduced operating costs.”

“We are excited to begin this journey with Bibby Marine, who are at the forefront of offshore wind and committed to decarbonizing the maritime sector,” said Gondan sales director Daniel Scavuzzo. “This project fits seamlessly with our expertise in zero-emission technologies.”

“As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves on being able to take a long-term perspective,” said Bibby Line Group CEO, Jonathan Lewis.“Following our group restructure in 2020, significant investment in our more focused portfolio of core businesses is resulting in improved group performance and allowing us to invest for future growth—putting Bibby very much back on the front foot in our respective sectors.

“I am delighted that we are investing into world-leading green technology within the marine sector, in which we have operated throughout our 200+ year history. This investment has been made possible by the dedicated and skilled people who are part of Bibby Marine and the broader Bibby Line Group.”