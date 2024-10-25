Beth Ann Branch named new Port NOLA president and CEO Written by Nick Blenkey









The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has appointed Beth Ann Branch president & CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB), effective Dec. 1, 2024.

She replaces executive VP and CFO Ronald Wendel Jr., who has been serving in both the Port NOLA and NOPB roles in an acting capacity. Branch joins Port NOLA from the Alabama Port Authority in Mobile, where she has served as chief commercial officer since 2021. Prior to that role, she led business development and international marketing for the Port of Oakland’s maritime division. At both locations, Branch led initiatives that resulted in record container volumes, significantly boosting throughput and operational success.

Previously, Branch held leadership positions at Maersk for 18 years in the company’s U.S. regional headquarters outside New York and global headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“After a comprehensive national search, it became clear that Beth Ann Branch is the visionary leader needed to help move Port NOLA and Louisiana forward,” said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. “Her deep understanding of the commercial landscape and her track record of fostering rapid economic growth will ensure that our state remains a critical player in the global supply chain. With Beth at the helm, we’re poised to strengthen our state’s role as the premier trade and commerce gateway to the nation.”

“Beth Ann Branch is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide our next phase of growth,” said Mike Thomas, chairman of Port NOLA and NOPB. “Her extensive experience, strategic mindset and proven ability make her uniquely qualified to take on this critical role.”

“I am truly honored to join the Port NOLA and NOPB teams,” said Branch. “Port NOLA plays an essential role in driving economic growth for our region and state, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation in global commerce. Together, we will pave the way for more opportunities, creating jobs and driving the economy. I’m eager to work with leaders at all levels as we continue to invest in infrastructure and secure long-term prosperity for Louisiana.”

In addition to her experience in the maritime industry, Branch has 10 years of experience in program development and administration in the nonprofit sector, including location oversight of a U.S. Agency for International Development grant in Eastern Europe. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Duke University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina.