Bardex names Ian Finch director of business development for EMEA region

Goleta, Calif.-headquartered Bardex Corp. has named Ian Finch as its director of business development for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa( region.

U.K.-based, Finch comes to the role with expertise and experience that includes 12 years at Rockwell Automation, heading DNV’s offshore wind project coordination group and serving as the commercial director of new business for the Port of Tyne.

“Having consulted for Bardex throughout 2024, I’m delighted to accept this permanent, full-time position,” says Finch. “It is a privilege to work for such a dynamic, fast-growing company, and I am honored to lead our growth in the EMEA region. I look forward to supporting all of our port, shipyard, and project developer customers in 2025 and beyond.”

In the course of his consultancy with Bardex, Finch has gained thorough knowledge and understanding of the company’s signature products, such as the OmniLift, OmniCrane, Floating OmniDock, BarMoor Quick Connector, and Off-Vessel Tensioning BarLatch solutions.

“I am thrilled to bring Ian on board full-time,” said Nick Atallah, director of product development at Bardex. “His background and experience with the technologies that are relevant to our offerings is extensive, and he will be a great asset to our efforts in the region.”