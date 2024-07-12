Baleària’s Margarita Salas LNG-fueled fast ferry enters service

Following sea trials and the vessel’s positioning voyage from shipbuilder Astilleros Armon, Spanish ferry operator Baleària this week put its second 1,200 passenger/425 vehicle, LNG dual-fueled fast ferry, the Margarita Salas, into operation on its Barcelona-Alcúdia-Ciutadella route.

🆕 ¡Nuestro nuevo 'fast ferry Margarita Salas' se incorpora HOY a la ruta Barcelona-Alcúdia-Ciutadella!

🛳️ Operará diariamente durante todo el año con una travesía de 3 h y media entre la Península y Balears.



+info: https://t.co/ETtabqIDIb#NextGenerationEU #PlanDeRecuperación pic.twitter.com/CHcKdo7Kp6 — Baleària 🛳️ Somos verano☀. Somos mar🌊 (@Balearia) July 10, 2024

“More than 20 years ago we arrived in Barcelona with the aim of providing a high-speed connection between the city and Mallorca and Menorca. Now, with this innovative fast ferry we are increasing our competitiveness, as we can transport more passengers, in greater comfort and with more services, all year round and with much lower atmospheric emissions thanks to our commitment to cleaner fuels,” said Baleària president Adolfo Utor.

Representing a EUR 126 million investment by Baleària and named after pioneering biochemist Margarita Salas, the vessel is the operator’s second fast ferry with dual-fuel engines designed by Incat Crowther and built by Astilleros Armon Gijon S.A.

Margarita Salas builds on the innovation and sustainability of its counterpart, Eleanor Roosevelt. Like that ship, which has been in operation since 2021, Margarita Salas is 123 meters long and 28 meters wide, with capacity for 1,200 passengers and 450 vehicles. However, the new vessel features an additional passenger deck with a spacious lounge area in the bow and an expanded aft terrace with an outdoor bar service, enhancing the onboard experience. It also has a number of power and propulsion upgrades

Margarita Salas has been designed to maximize sustainability and to deliver excellent onboard comfort and amenities. The design prioritizes passenger comfort with spacious seating areas, a ride control system to minimize vessel motions, and careful design including a resilient mounted superstructure for low vibrations and noise. Passengers will also benefit from several innovative technologies including broadband internet and the ability to access their accommodation via a QR code. They will also have an on-demand digital entertainment platform, while those travelling with pets will be able to monitor them via a video surveillance system.

Powered by four 9,600 kW Wärtsilä dual-fuel LNG engines, Margarita Salas will cruise at a service speed of 35 knots at 85% MCR. Its propulsion system includes four waterjets and two azimuth bow thrusters, ensuring excellent maneuverability when berthing in port. The vessel’s dual-fuel LNG engines provide the ability to operate for approximately 470 miles (approximately 756 kilometers) on gas. It can also consume 100% biomethane and mixtures of up to 25% green hydrogen, making it a versatile and sustainable addition to Baleària’s fleet.