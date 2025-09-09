Austal USA to deploy Floorganise ship production tech

New York City-headquartered Floorganise USA Inc. reports that, as part of a significant modernization investment at its Mobile, Ala., shipyard, Austal USA will deploy Floorganise’s Floor2Plan Shipyard-MES, a sophisticated ship production technology designed for planning, execution, and control.

Floor2Plan has been the focus of a U.S. National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP) project on “Automated Detail Planning and Production-Control and you can learn more about the project and about what the technology does HERE,

Ronald de Vries, MD of Floorganise USA Inc, said: “Our partnership with Austal USA represents an exciting opportunity to bring live our state-of-the-art technology that incorporates lessons learned from our United States National Shipbuilding Research Program efforts as well as over a decade of experience building ships across Europe.”

Floorganise USA Inc is the American arm of Floorganise, a Netherlands-headquartered technology company specializing in shipyard process innovation.

With its flagship solution, Floor2Plan Shipyard-MES, Floorganise empowers shipyards to achieve greater operational predictability, productivity, and control. The company serves over 30 shipyards globally—including public and private yards engaged in sustainment and new construction—and supports vessels ranging from tugboats to submarines and superyachts.