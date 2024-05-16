Austal USA names Mark Santamaria CFO

Mark Santamaria has joined Mobile, Ala., based Austal USA as its chief financial officer (CFO), bringing three decades of experience in financial and executive leadership to the Austal USA leadership team.

“Mark’s extensive background in government and commercial contracting environments is a valuable asset to Austal USA,” said Austal USA president Michelle Kruger. “We are excited to have him on our senior leadership team and look forward to benefiting from his financial management experience.”

Santamaria has served as CFO for several major defense contractors throughout his lengthy career. Before coming to Austal USA, he was CFO and a board member for Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions where he served in a number of roles. Prior to that he had a 24-year career with Lockheed Martin Corporation culminating with a divisional CFO position.

Santamaria holds a B.S. degree in business management from Towson University in Maryland. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and completed the financial management program through the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.