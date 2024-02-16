Austal USA names Kristin Parsons VP human resources

Austal USA has named Kristin Parsons as its vice president human resources. In this role, Parsons is responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services.

Parsons is an employment attorney with over twenty years of experience working with human resources management and executive teams to provide strategic, practical, and solutions-oriented employment counseling. Parsons previously served as Austal USA’s associate general counsel and was the company’s in-house employment attorney across Austal USA’s global footprint spanning Alabama, California, Virginia, and Singapore. In this role, Parsons provided employment counseling and advice across all human resources functions, including talent acquisition and workforce planning, training and development, employee relations, performance management, total rewards, occupational health, and diversity and inclusion.

Parsons obtained a B.A. in psychology from Loyola University New Orleans and a J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, and holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.

“Kristin’s prior experience with Austal USA and her extensive experience as an employment attorney makes her the perfect selection to lead our human resources team,” said Austal USA acting president, Michelle Kruger. “We are excited to have her join our senior leadership team as we work to recruit and retain our superior shipbuilding workforce required to successfully execute our current and projected contracts.”