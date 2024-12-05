Austal USA gets $48M mod to LCS maintenance contract

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., is being awarded a $48,020,435 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00006) under a previously awarded contract (N40345-22-D-8000) to exercise Option Year Two for emergent repair and continuous maintenance for littoral combat ships deployed to the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans and the countries and ports therein.

The exercise of this option will bring the current value of the Austal USA contract to $166,427,609. The original contract included one 24-month base period beginning in January with three additional 12-month option periods, which if all are exercised, will bring the total value to $215,881,424. Work will begin in January 2025 and is expected to be completed by December 2025. If all options are exercised, work will be completed by December 2026.

Work will be primarily performed in Singapore with a percentage that cannot be determined at this time in countries and ports within the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.

No funds will be obligated at time of award. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance funds (Navy) at the time of their issuance.

This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.SAM.gov, with two offers received.

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Site Singapore, is the contracting activity.

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka (NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka) is the Western Pacific region’s largest U.S. Navy logistics command. From its headquarters off Truman Bay, just 26 miles (41 kilometers) due south of Tokyo, the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka enterprise networks more than 20 detachments, sites and fuel terminals from Misawa, Japan, to Sydney, Australia; Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to Guam. Together, these detachments and sites provide logistics support to the Navy, Marine Corps, other Department of Defense (DoD) and federal activities within the 7th Fleet Area of Operations.