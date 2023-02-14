Austal USA celebrates opening of its new San Diego shipyard

At an afternoon reception that brought together military and community leaders, elected officials, and representatives from across the ship repair industry, Austal USA yesterday celebrated the opening of its new San Diego shipyard.

The waterfront ship repair facility, located adjacent to Naval Base San Diego, will provide full-service repair, maintenance and modernization services for small surface combatants, unmanned and autonomous vessels, and auxiliary ships.

Since finalizing an agreement for the property over a year ago, Austal USA has invested over $100 million in facility upgrades and a new floating dry dock to transform the facility. The 15-acre site now provides 678 feet of improved San Diego Bay shoreline, 80,000 square feet of covered working space, and has been equipped with new pier fenders and moorings, modernized shore power conversions, and enhanced security.

Aerial view of Austal USA’s new San Diego shipyard

“As much as this is a significant day for Austal USA, this is a significant day for our nation, Navy and Coast Guard customers, the National City community and surrounding port tenants, as well as our fellow industry colleagues,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh. “Together, we have a shared commitment to maintaining an operationally ready and available surface fleet and we are proud to join a community here on the southwest waterfront dedicated to that mission.”

Austal USA is currently executing its first availability in its new San Diego shipyard, the post shakedown of the future USS Canberra (LCS 30). With the company’s new floating dry dock on schedule to be fully operational by summer 2023, Austal USA will have the capability to execute more extensive depot maintenance on littoral combat ships, frigates, and other similar sized surface combatants and auxiliaries.

“Getting our nation’s ships ready and out to sea is critically important. Our team responded to the need to increase capacity here in San Diego and we will similarly respond to the need to deliver ships safely from their availabilities on-time, on-budget, and warfighting ready,” Murdaugh said. “Our team is energized and we’re ready to get to work.”

With repair and service capabilities previously established in Mobile, Ala. and Singapore, recent expansions into steel shipbuilding, and a technology center in Charlottesville, Va., the San Diego shipyard opening continues Austal USA’s growth as a full service defense provider.